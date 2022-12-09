Steph Curry's Children Aren't 'Impressed' with His Basketball Skills: 'At Home You're Just Dad'

"I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket," Steph Curry joked of his three children

By
Published on December 9, 2022 06:27 PM
Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry
Photo: Ayesha Curry Instagram

Steph Curry's three children aren't "impressed" with him as others might be.

The 4-time NBA champion, 34, — who shares daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, along with son Canon, 4, with wife Ayesha Curry, 33, — spoke about his children with E! News at Thursday's Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Asked if his children are "impressed" with him "as other people are," Curry, the honoree for the evening, said, "I would hope to say yes but probably for different reasons. I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket."

The father of three added, "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship. But when you're at home you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

"You get to watch them grow and blossom and find their personality and support them and have fun with them. They like my goofiness and the way you just show up at home more than anything," Curry added.

As for whether his children are budding athletes themselves, he said Riley is currently "interested in volleyball" while Ryan "is still figuring out if sports is her thing or not. Obviously, there's no right or wrong answer there."

He also said Canon is "pretty athletic from what I can see."

"There's no pressure either way. We just want them to find what they love and support them."

Also during the chat, Curry credited his family for their support over his career, calling them "the gas in the engine" for giving him "the space to invest in my craft, and the amount of sacrifice it takes to work at that level, but also the unconditional support of wins, losses, great games, bad games, they're there and I hope to be there for them in all that life throws at us."

He conceded that basketball "is gonna end at some point," but he's looking forward to sharing his experiences with his children.

RELATED VIDEO: Ayesha and Steph Curry Photographed with Their 3 Children in Sweet July Cover Sneak Peek

One of those experiences is playing basketball with Canon.

The Golden State Warriors star hit the court with his son for some adorable bonding time in August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He shared a set of black-and-white photos of the cute practice on Instagram, where his son wears a pint-sized basketball uniform with Curry's jersey number 30 on the back.

"Saturdays are for the Curry Boys 🏀," he captioned the photos, which show the progression of him and his son passing the ball back and forth.

Related Articles
LeBron James, Brittney Griner, Steph Curry
NBA Stars LeBron James, Steph Curry, Dwyane Wade Cheer Brittney Griner's Release: 'It's a Great Day'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Baseball Hall of famer Derek Jeter kisses his daughter Bella as he is honored by the New York Yankees before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Harrison Ford attends the Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" at El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Harrison Ford's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Say 19-Month-Old Daughter Summer Is Turning into a 'Mini-Scheana'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6N-3AuEFn/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D melhamrick's profile picture melhamrick Verified Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 13h
Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Celebrate Son Deveraux's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photo
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Kourtney Kardashian attends the Dior Men's Fall 2020 Runway Show on December 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men)
Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Finally' Getting Her Energy Back 10 Months After Undergoing IVF Treatment
"If These Walls Could Sing"
Mike Myers Steps Out with Son Spike, 11, for 'If These Walls Could Sing' Premiere in NYC: Photos
Rod Stewart in the stands with son Aiden during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round second leg match at Celtic Park, Glasgow.
Rod Stewart's Son, 11, Rushed to Hospital After Turning 'Blue' and 'Unconscious' at Soccer Match
wolfgang puck grandchild
Wolfgang Puck Welcomes His First Grandson Maxwell: 'Truly a Miracle'
AMERICAN IDOL 517 (Top 7) In a special Mothers Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to American Idol to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5. American Idol airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy, 2, Is 'Super Into' Christmas: 'She's Just Coming Alive'
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Wishes 'Sweet Angel' Son Benjamin a Happy 13th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Elon Musk's Son X Has His Own Badge During Visit to Twitter's Offices in 'Beautiful San Francisco'
Elon Musk's Son X Has His Own Badge During Visit to Twitter's Offices in San Francisco: Photos
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton to Release Children's Book About Her God-Dog Billy the Kid: 'He's a Big Star'
Drake and his son Adonis Graham watch as the Raptors mascot goofs around in front of them during a timeout in the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers
Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game with Dad from Courtside Perch
Kathy Hilton Says Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are 'Trying and Trying' to Start a Family
Paris Hilton Talks IVF Journey, Says She Got Her 'Eggs Stocked and Ready' During the Pandemic