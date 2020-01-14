See Ayesha Curry's 'Rainbow-Tastic' Playroom for Her Kids — Designed by Flour Shop's Amirah Kassem

A video posted to Ayesha Curry’s YouTube channel shows her and her husband Steph’s three kids being treated to a super sweet surprise — a rainbow-themed update to their favorite playroom!

The colorful revamp came courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids and their collaboration with Instagram-famous bakery Flour Shop, whose founder, Amirah Kassem, has become good friends with Ayesha.

As seen in the video, Kassem snuck into the Curry residence while the kids were baking with their mom — who has her own Food Network show and several cookbooks under her belt — and completed the makeover as a surprise.

“Okay, I just finished the rainbow-tastic playroom, and it’s so magical. They don’t even know I’m here, I can’t wait to show them,” says Kassem in the video, standing behind the door to the playroom, anxiously awaiting the kids’ arrival. Soon, the door opens and she yells, “Surprise!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Steph and Ayesha Curry with their kids Flour Shop x Pottery Barn

Image zoom Ayesha Curry with her daughters and designer Amirah Kassem Flour Shop x Pottery Barn

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Reveals the Parenting Rule She and Her NBA Star Husband Steph Break Most Often

And surprised they were! Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1, entered the room dressed in rainbow, Flour Shop PJs with their jaws dropped and eyes wide.

Though Canon stayed in his mom’s arms for most of the video, Riley and Ryan went wild exploring their new space — from a make-believe kitchen to a reading nook to a craft area and more. Riley had her hands planted firmly over her mouth in disbelief the whole time, genuinely excited.

“I lied to you,” Ayesha laughed to her kids, “I knew she was here the whole time!”

Image zoom Amirah Kassem and Ayesha Curry's daughter Ayesha Curry/Youtube

Image zoom Ayesha Curry's new playroom Flour Shop x Pottery Barn

Image zoom Ayesha Curry's new playroom Flour Shop x Pottery Barn

The group of five took some time to play around in the new space, especially with the many brightly-colored balloons and the magnet wall, which takes up an entire wall of the playroom. The kids then made adorable cards for Kassem using their new stationary. “Thank you sooo much for this playroom you designed for me,” wrote Riley in her card.

“I loved getting to surprise the Curry kids with my dream playroom which featured a creative station and my new signature sprinkle wallpaper,” Kassem tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about the space and her new collection with Pottery Barn Kids, FLOUR SHOP by Amirah Kaseem for Pottery Barn Kids, which launched online in late December and is in stores now.

“The play space is designed to explore imagination and creativity through the power of sprinkles,” she says. “Creating a happy place is key to living a birthday lifestyle!”

Image zoom Ayesha Curry and her daughters Flour Shop x Pottery Barn

RELATED VIDEO: Steph Curry Does Daughter’s Hair

Kassem’s bakery, Flour Shop, is known for its rainbow sprinkle explosion cake, which has been a staple at celebrity parties for many years now. Her Pottery Barn Kids line therefore features rainbows, unicorns, smiley faces, sprinkles and plenty of sweet treats in various forms — from bedding to decor and accessories.

The collection is also available at Pottery Barn Teen and regular Pottery Barn, with several options that are aimed at a more mature audience, but are still rainbow-themed.

In addition to Pottery Barn, Kassem has also collaborated on a collection with Williams-Sonoma. The line includes cake mixes, pans, sprinkles, spatulas, mixing bowls, cake stands and more, all in Flour Shop’s signature style. See PEOPLE’s guide to baking one of their famous explosion cakes using the Flour Shop x Williams-Sonoma kit here.