Celebrate Steph Curry's Birthday with His and Ayesha Curry's Cutest Family Photos

In celebration of her husband’s birthday, Ayesha shared some family photos, writing, “Happy Birthday my baby!!! I know you’re sitting right next to me but life is too short not to shout how much I love you from my mobile rooftop. Always proud of you and even more so in awe of your constant grace and faith. Love you chooch.”
The couple’s daughters Ryan and Riley repped their dad’s No. 30 on their custom jean jackets.
The Curry family had a laugh together as Steph pushed all three kids on a cart. “THE BEST!!! My hearrrrrrt!” Ayesha said.
Ayesha calls this quiet moment with new son Canon “pure bliss. Rare photo of me and my new man sharing an intimate moment. 😆😍 I’m so in love. #isthisreallife #pinchmenow”
Proud papa Steph introduces Canon to the world with a sweet rhyme: “On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry”
Ayesa wishes “the most incredible” dad a Happy Father’s Day in a candid black-and-white shot with daughters Riley and Ryan.
Kisses for baby! Big sisters Riley and Ryan plant one on Mom’s belly ahead of Canon’s arrival.
Riley is a little ray of sunshine in a 5th birthday tribute from Dad.
The family that matches together … has the sweetest Christmas Instagram photos!
Because when you have a day off from basketball, you take your girls for ice cream, of course!
“Serious conversations over here,” Ayesha jokes of this moment between her daughters.
Ryan is anything but terrible in a smiley, snuggly photo from the day she turns 2.
Winning the NBA Finals is even sweeter when you get to hug these two after the game.