The Magicians' Stella Maeve and Deadly Class Actor Benjamin Wadsworth Expecting First Child

Stella Maeve is pregnant!

The Magicians actress, 29, is three months along with her and fellow actor Benjamin Wadsworth‘s first child, the engaged couple announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Wadsworth, 19, first revealed the news, posting a photograph of the mom-to-be wearing black lingerie and a mock-surprised expression, pointing down at her bare belly that was decorated with a sign reading, “12 WEEKS.”

“So we have some news!” the Deadly Class star wrote alongside his image, which Maeve also shared on her Instagram Story.

Benjamin Wadsworth/Instagram. Inset: Paul Butterfield/Getty

Maeve announced her engagement to Wadsworth on May 31, sharing that the pair had committed to tying the knot three weeks previously alongside a photo of her and her new fiancé, plus her sparkling engagement ring.

“May 10th, this happened. My love, life, wife!” the bride-to-be captioned the snapshot.

The post received a lot of love from both fans and fellow industry professionals, including Reign and Once Upon a Time actress Adelaide Kane who commented, “Congratsssss!!”

Both actors currently star in shows on the Syfy channel. Maeve portrays Julia Wicker on The Magicians, a role she has held since the series began in May 2015, while Wadsworth acts alongside Doctor Strange and Avengers star Benedict Wong in Deadly Class, which finished its first season in March.

According to Page Six, the couple met at San Diego’s Comic-Con in July 2018.

“I was waiting to go on to do the [Deadly Class] panel and my manager was talking to her and said, ‘Ben, come over here and meet Stella’ and then it was up from there,” Wadsworth told the outlet of their initial connection. “She kept making eye contact with me too so I decided to go over and talk.”

The parents-to-be often share cute and cuddly photos with each other on social media — and even the occasional silly one, like a July snapshot that showed the duo sharing a pickle.

“We dig romance,” Wadsworth joked in the caption.