How The Magicians Handled Stella Maeve's Pregnancy on Set: The 'Production Machine Kicked In'

Image zoom Stella Maeve on The Magicians Eric Milner/SYFY

Hiding Stella Maeve‘s pregnancy on set of The Magicians wasn’t as difficult as one might expect.

The Syfy series’ co-creator, Sera Gamble, recently spoke to Page Six about the process, revealing that “it wasn’t a huge deal” when Maeve, who plays Julia Wicker on the show, told the crew she was expecting. (The actress, 30, and fiancé Benjamin Wadsworth welcomed their first child, daughter Jo Jezebel, on Jan. 29.)

“As soon as we found out she was pregnant, this production machine kicked in,” said Gamble. “We wanted to make sure Stella was taken care of, that she was comfortable and that everything was safe and professional for her during her pregnancy.”

“She is a really hardworking, ambitious actress,” she said of Maeve. “She really sinks her cheeks into stuff and we always want to give her juicy things. We just sometimes gave her juicy things that did not require stunt wire work during the pregnancy.”

And the challenge wasn’t something that blindsided Gamble. In fact, she told the outlet, “It’s just one of those things about being a series regular on a show. If you’re a woman of childbearing age, at some point you might be pregnant, so it wasn’t a huge deal.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: All the Ways Scandal Has Hidden Kerry Washington’s Baby Bump, by the Numbers

This month, Maeve spoke to Page Six herself and said of her pregnancy, “The way that it unfolds and the way that they have worked it into the show was really nice.”

“It’s a very cool way that they sort of built it in because they didn’t have to and I think it would have worked either way, but it’s interesting,” continued the actress and new mom.

As for why she waited until 12 weeks along to announce her pregnancy back in August, Maeve explained it was “because everyone says until you’re out of the first trimester, it’s a risk and you just don’t know.”

“I waited until we were in the clear and then made the calls and everybody was super supportive,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Ashley Darby Hid Her Pregnancy from Her Real Housewives of Potomac Costars

Maeve and Wadsworth met in July 2018 at San Diego’s Comic-Con, according to Page Six.

Wadsworth, 20, revealed his fiancée’s pregnancy on his Instagram account. The former Deadly Class actor posted a photo of Maeve wearing black lingerie with a sign that read “12 WEEKS” on her baby bump and wrote, “So we have some news!” in the caption.

The announcement came several months after the couple shared the news of their engagement. “May 10th, this happened. My love, life, wife!💗,” Maeve wrote alongside an intimate selfie of the couple that showed off her ring.

After little Jo’s birth last month in Los Angeles, the actress told Page Six her new addition is “so freaking beautiful.”