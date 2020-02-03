The Magicians' Stella Maeve and Deadly Class' Benjamin Wadsworth Welcome Daughter Jo Jezebel

Stella Maeve Benjamin Wadsworth/Instagram. Inset: Paul Butterfield/Getty

Stella Maeve is a mom!

The Magicians star and her fiancé, fellow Syfy actor Benjamin Wadsworth, have announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter named Jo Jezebel Wadsworth, Maeve told Page Six.

According to the outlet, Jo arrived on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measuring 19¾ inches.

“She’s so freaking beautiful,” Maeve, 30, told Page Six.

Wadsworth revealed Maeve’s pregnancy on his Instagram account in August. The former Deadly Class actor, 20, posted a photo of his fiancée in black lingerie with a sign that read “12 WEEKS” on her baby bump. He wrote, “So we have some news!” in the caption.

The announcement came several months after the couple shared their engagement. “May 10th, this happened. My love, life, wife!💗,” Maeve captioned an intimate selfie of the couple that showed off her engagement ring.

About a week before their engagement, Wadsworth showed some love for Maeve on his page, writing, “Love her so much. She’s so beautiful and full of energy. I’ll never get tired of you @stellamaeve ♥️ I’m crazy about you!”

The pair met in July 2018 at San Diego’s Comic-Con, according to Page Six.

“I was waiting to go on to do the [Deadly Class] panel and my manager was talking to her and said, ‘Ben, come over here and meet Stella’ and then it was up from there,” Wadsworth said. “She kept making eye contact with me too so I decided to go over and talk.”

Leading up to the birth of their new baby, Maeve and Wadsworth showed off her growing baby bump on social media. On Jan. 14, the then-mom-to-be posted a playful mirror selfie captioned, “Mama Maeve.”