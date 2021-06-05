"This family is about to get bigger," Station 19 star Danielle Savre said as she announced that she donated her eggs to her best friend Chris Ogden-Harkins and his husband Jacob Ogden-Harkins

Station 19's Danielle Savre Donates Her Eggs to Help Her Childhood Best Friend Start a Family

Danielle Savre is giving her childhood best friend the gift of a lifetime.

The Station 19 actress, 32, has donated her eggs to her friend Chris Ogden-Harkins and his husband Jacob Ogden-Harkins in order to help the couple start a family.

"I donated my eggs to Chris and Jake and now their surrogate is pregnant and will be having a baby this November," she announced with the dads-to-be on ABC 7. "This family is about to get bigger!"

Chris and Jacob have already started an Instagram profile for their unborn baby, revealing they're expecting a girl in November whom they've already named Aspen Grey. "I think we're hoping this makes people less scared about approaching this," Savre said.

"She's been so open, so willing to let us share, and be excited about our journey," said Chris. "And letting people know who are wanting to start a journey of their own, you can do it in many different ways."

"Everyone's blown away by what you can do now with science," Jake added. "It's amazing. It's beautiful. Not to sound corny, it's magical. It's been amazing. Thanks to Danielle."

Savre's fire captain character Maya Bishop recently walked down the aisle with the love of her life, Dr. Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), on the season 4 finale. "It's one of those where there's relationship drama, some fires, and big twists that are gonna happen," she teased of the episode.

In fact, the California-born actress even timed the surrogacy news with the show's season finale. "What better day for this piece to air than during the #station19 finale, with a gay wedding, at the start of pride month!" she wrote in the caption.

