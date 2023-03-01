Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Beau Clark — See the Photos!

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their second baby together, who will join daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 02:32 PM
Stassi Schroeder Reveals She and Husband Beau Clark are Expecting Their Second Baby
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. Photo: Beau Clark/Instagram (2)

Stassi Schroeder is going to be a mom of two!

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, and husband Beau Clark are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced across their Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

"Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already," Schroeder wrote alongside a photo of her sitting on the couch, draping one arm over her bump and the other around daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2.

Schroeder may have hinted at the baby news earlier this week when sharing a photo dump from their time in New York City.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Mom & dad in NYC," she wrote, posing in different positions that obstructed her midsection.

In the photo shared by Clark, Hartford sits on the couch in front of Schroeder, while he leans over toward them from behind the couch with a strip of ultrasound photos held out toward the toddler.

"Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump 💫," he captioned the set of shots, which also included a couple's picture of the two out on the town during the recent NYC trip, with Clark holding Schroeder's bump.

The couple also shared the news in an Instagram Reel on their family podcast account, The Good The Bad The Baby.

"We had to come here first because we needed to tell y'all first," Schroeder says in the video, where Clark sits right next to her.

"We're having..." Clark begins.

"... Another baby!" she concludes. "I'm pregnant!"

"You guys have been there with us through it all. We can't wait to share everything about baby #2 with you on Patreon!!!" they captioned the post.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July 2019, and the proposal aired during the couple's last season of Vanderpump Rules.

They were set to wed in Italy in October 2020, but because of the pandemic, the pair tied the knot that month in a small ceremony.

Related Articles
Joanne Tucker (L) and Adam Driver (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019
Adam Driver and Wife Joanne Tucker Expecting Baby No. 2
Constance Wu pregnant
Constance Wu Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Boyfriend Ryan Kattner: 'Coming Soon'
TikToker Elsye Meyers Recreates The Office Episode to Announce She's Expecting Her Second Baby
TikTok's Elyse Myers Recreates 'The Office' Episode to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 2: Watch
nikki reed and rumer willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis and Nikki Reed Share Sweet Embrace in New Photo: 'When Bumps Collide'
Melissa Egan pregnant
'The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan and Husband Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Grateful'
Lauren Collins pregnant
'Degrassi' 's Lauren Collins Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband: 'New Year, New Look, New Baby'
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk
'Bachelor' Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Alix Klineman expecting baby
Olympic Volleyball Star Alix Klineman Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé: Photos
Madlyn Kissinger and Colby Kissinger
'The Ultimatum' 's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Excited and Thankful'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 26, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Reveal They're Expecting Second Baby After 'Years of Dreaming'
Demi Moore and Daughters Strike a Pose During Rumer Willis' Ultrasound: 'Saying Hello to the Little Nibblet'
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
kaley cuoco/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting a Baby Girl! See All of Her Baby Bump Photos
Keke Palmer New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump in Sparkling Silver Gown — See the Look!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmaKz9UpM8e/?hl=en hed: Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022