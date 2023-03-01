Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Beau Clark — See the Photos!

Stassi Schroeder is going to be a mom of two!

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, and husband Beau Clark are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced across their Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

"Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already," Schroeder wrote alongside a photo of her sitting on the couch, draping one arm over her bump and the other around daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2.

Schroeder may have hinted at the baby news earlier this week when sharing a photo dump from their time in New York City.

"Mom & dad in NYC," she wrote, posing in different positions that obstructed her midsection.

In the photo shared by Clark, Hartford sits on the couch in front of Schroeder, while he leans over toward them from behind the couch with a strip of ultrasound photos held out toward the toddler.

"Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump 💫," he captioned the set of shots, which also included a couple's picture of the two out on the town during the recent NYC trip, with Clark holding Schroeder's bump.

The couple also shared the news in an Instagram Reel on their family podcast account, The Good The Bad The Baby.

"We had to come here first because we needed to tell y'all first," Schroeder says in the video, where Clark sits right next to her.

"We're having..." Clark begins.

"... Another baby!" she concludes. "I'm pregnant!"

"You guys have been there with us through it all. We can't wait to share everything about baby #2 with you on Patreon!!!" they captioned the post.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July 2019, and the proposal aired during the couple's last season of Vanderpump Rules.

They were set to wed in Italy in October 2020, but because of the pandemic, the pair tied the knot that month in a small ceremony.