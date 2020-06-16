Vanderpump Rules Alum Stassi Schroeder Expecting First Child with Fiancé Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder is a mom-to-be.

The 31-year-old reality star, who was recently fired from Bravo's Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons, is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark, PEOPLE confirms.

"Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," her rep tells PEOPLE.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July 2019, and the proposal aired during the latest season of the show. They were set to tie the knot in Italy this October, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, their wedding plans remain up in the air.

In April, the author spoke about her pregnancy plans on the Vanderpump Rules After Show. "So, this summer — before I knew I was going to be proposed to — yes. I know Beau is my person and the man I want to be with and I want to have a family with, and I'm not going to sit around and wait for him to propose to me for me to do the things that I want to do with him," she said.

"I'm not tricking him into a pregnancy," Schroeder added. "Like, he was an active part of the conversation and participating. So, like, he knew what was going on, but I'm like, 'Okay, I'm going to take matters into my own hands. I can't wait to be a mom, then let's just start doing this because I'm not waiting around for this anymore.' "

News of Schroeder's pregnancy was announced days after she and costar Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules. Us Weekly was the first to report her baby news.

In a statement to PEOPLE on June 9, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder and Doute, 37, will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, on which they have both starred since the show's debut in 2013. Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

Their departures were confirmed days after Schroeder and Doute both posted lengthy statements on Instagram in response to a past incident with former castmate Faith Stowers, who recently recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

On Friday, a rep for the pair told PEOPLE they want to "move forward as part of the solution."

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," said Schroeder and Doute's rep, Steve Honig. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere."