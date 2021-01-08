Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Welcome Daughter Hartford Charlie Rose
"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark tell PEOPLE of their new arrival
Stassi Schroeder is a mom.
The 32-year-old reality star welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark with husband Beau Clark at 6:57 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.
Baby Hartford — whose middle names, Charlie and Rose, were chosen in honor of Clark's father and Schroeder's grandmother, respectively — weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., upon her arrival, measuring 19 inches long.
"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," the couple tells PEOPLE. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens."
"We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl," they add.
PEOPLE confirmed in June that Schroeder was expecting her first child, with the star's rep saying she and Clark were "grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents."
"Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," her rep told PEOPLE at the time.
Schroeder, who was fired from Bravo's Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons in June, and Clark got engaged in July 2019, and the proposal aired during the latest season of Vanderpump Rules.
They were set to wed in Italy this past October, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pair tied the knot that month in a small ceremony.
Schroeder spoke about her pregnancy plans on the Vanderpump Rules After Show back in April.
"This summer — before I knew I was going to be proposed to — yes. I know Beau is my person and the man I want to be with and I want to have a family with, and I'm not going to sit around and wait for him to propose to me for me to do the things that I want to do with him," she said at the time.
"I'm not tricking him into a pregnancy," she added. "He was an active part of the conversation and participating. So, like, he knew what was going on, but I'm like, 'Okay, I'm going to take matters into my own hands. I can't wait to be a mom, then let's just start doing this because I'm not waiting around for this anymore.' "
Sharing a family photo of herself with Clark cradling her baby bump during Thanksgiving, Schroeder wrote on Instagram, "This obvs wasn't my favorite year, but this is the first time I truly know the meaning of thankful."
