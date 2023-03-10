Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Reveal Sex of Second Baby: 'I Knew the Whole Entire Time'

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their second baby together, who will join daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2

By
Published on March 10, 2023 10:32 PM
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. Photo: Ian Maddox

Stassi Schroeder is having a boy!

On Friday, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, and her husband Beau Clark revealed the sex of their baby together after announcing that they were expecting their second child last week.

The couple shared a video of them finding out the news on their family podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby.

"I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," Schroeder shared in the episode. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe…I don't know how to f---king explain it."

They also posted a teaser clip on their podcast Instagram account documenting the experience.

"Okay, we're headed to New York and right when we land, we're going to our favorite place in New York, Rolf's, the magical Christmas restaurant, and the Taylors are going to tell us whether we're having a boy or a girl," Schroeder excitedly narrated in the video, referring to their friends Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue.

Outside Rolf's German Restaurant, Clark tosses up his hands asking, "Boy or Girl, boy or girl?"

"We're here. This is where we're going to find out," Schroeder said.

"I know I'm going to cry. I'm going to cry right now," she said inside the restaurant.

At their table, Schroeder and Clark then opened the box revealing the sex of their baby.

Upon finding out, Schroeder bowed her head onto the table with her hands in front of her face, while Clark placed his on the side of his head in shock.

Both teary-eyed, the couple hugged each other before FaceTiming their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2.

"Hi baby, I have some news for you," Schroeder told her child through the phone.

"You won't have any competition. Don't worry. It's a boy," Schroeder jokingly told her daughter in the podcast episode.

Schroeder also said there "was never going to be any disappointment" about the sex of their baby.

However, she did express her excitement if she were to have another girl. "I love being a girl mom. I love the idea of being surrounded by feminine energy. Two little girls. How f---king cool is that?"

On Mar. 1, Schroeder and Clark announced they are expecting their second baby together across their Instagram accounts.

"Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already," Schroeder wrote alongside a photo of her sitting on the couch, draping one arm over her bump and the other around her daughter Hartford.

In the photo shared by Clark, Hartford sits on the couch in front of Schroeder, while he leans over toward them from behind the couch with a strip of ultrasound photos held out toward the toddler.

"Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump 💫," he captioned the set of shots, which also included a couple's picture of the two out on the town during the recent NYC trip, with Clark holding Schroeder's bump.

Stassi Schroeder Reveals She and Husband Beau Clark are Expecting Their Second Baby
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. Beau Clark/Instagram (2)

The couple also shared the news in an Instagram Reel on The Good The Bad The Baby podcast account.

"We had to come here first because we needed to tell y'all first," Schroeder said in the video, with Clark by her side.

"We're having..." Clark began. "... Another baby!" she concluded. "I'm pregnant!"

"You guys have been there with us through it all. We can't wait to share everything about baby #2 with you on Patreon!!!" they captioned the post.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July 2019, and the proposal aired during the couple's last season of Vanderpump Rules.

They were set to wed in Italy in October 2020, but because of the pandemic, the pair tied the knot that month during a small ceremony.

