Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first daughter, Banks Violet, together on Oct. 25, 2018. The actress, who had an at-home, “natural, drug-free,” water birth, later revealed that she drank her placenta in a smoothie on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast.

“It was the most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” she said. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was 10. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.”