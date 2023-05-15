01 of 06 Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner with son Aire and daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner/Instagram The makeup mogul celebrated her happy motherhood memories with a darling post on Instagram. She posted a carousel of pics taken with and of her daughter Stormi, 5, and her 15-month-old son, Aire. If Jenner's Instagram Story was any indication, the trio enjoyed an especially sweet Sunday with pink frosted cookies reading "Love you Mom."

02 of 06 Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma and their daughter Royce. Rebel Wilson/instagram Welcome to motherhood! On her inaugural Mother's Day, the Pitch Perfect star shared an adorable photo with her fiancée and their daughter, 5-month-old Royce Lillian. Agruma dressed in the spirit of the day with a pink "Mama" baseball cap, while Wilson and their daughter wore matching giggles on their faces. In the caption of her wholesome Instagram photo, the actress cheekily pointed to the realities of motherhood: "Happy Mother's Day! (Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big 💩 …how about you?)"

03 of 06 Kim Kardashian North West's Mother's Day message for mom Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian Instagram The SKIMS founder heard some touching words from her kids in a digital Mother's Day card. On her Instagram Story, Kardashian thanked her sister, Khloé, for coordinating the tech-forward gift, which read "Happy Mother's Day We love you so much!" on its cover. The mom of four previewed the loving messages left by her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and her sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4. The eldest of the four called her mom "the best in the world," while Saint cleared any possible doubts about his unwavering love for his mom. "Mom, I'm very grateful for you. I know I'm rude to you a lot, I say, 'You're nothing to me,' but you mean the world to me," Saint said with a smile. "You're my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you. Never forget that."

04 of 06 Beyoncé Beyoncé and Tina Knowles-Lawson. Kevin Mazur/WireImage The singer paid homage to her mom on a global stage this year. On Instagram, Beyoncé shared a throwback photo of her parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles, projected as a backdrop for her Renaissance World Tour stop. "Happy Muva's Day. I love you so much Mama and I'm so grateful for all you do for me," Beyoncé wrote on her Mother's Day post.

05 of 06 Chrissy Teigen chrissy teigen instagram It really does take a village, and on Sunday, Chrissy Teigen showed her utmost gratitude for her team at home. The cookbook author posted photos of the people who help her and husband John Legend care for their kids Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 4, and 4-month-old Esti Maxine. "Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be," Teigen captioned her carousel of photos. "I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. We love you."