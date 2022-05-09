How Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2022
From flowers and cards to the cutest sweetest surprises, how celebrity moms are spending Mother's Day 2022
Hoda Kotb
The Today show anchor was "melting" over her daughters' early Mother's Day surprise: coffee, raisins, and a sung rendition of "Happy Mother's Day" from Haley and Hope.
Michelle Obama
The former first lady announced on Twitter that she plans for an exhibit called "Opening the White House" in her mother Marian Robinson's honor at the Obama Presidential Center.
The exhibit honoring Robinson "will feature a scale replica of the East Room, where we held big dinners, replicas of the Blue Room, where we decorated a huge Christmas tree for the holidays, and also a replica of the South Lawn, where we hosted garden tours and Easter egg rolls, where we did state arrivals and so much more," Obama said.
Mrs. Obama also wished everyone a happy Mother's Day, adding, "especially to you, Mommy. Love you."
Mariah Carey
Honoring "all the Mommies out there" with a new celebratory Instagram post, the singer shared a slideshow of sweet photos of her 11-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, on Sunday.
In her caption, Carey urged mothers to give themselves their flowers on their special day, and celebrate their accomplishments.
"Love yourself even more today," Carey wrote alongside the collection of photos of herself in mommy mode. "Standing ovations and Blessings upon Blessings to all! 🦋."
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Jonas paid tribute to wife Sophie Turner by sharing a photo of the Game of Thrones star sitting outside the British-themed New York City grocery store, Myers of Keswick.
"Happy Mums Day @sophiet you sexy lil British thang u!" Jonas wrote on his Instagram Story.
Reese Witherspoon
The Academy Award winner celebrated the holiday by sharing a funny video with her mother Betty, whom she quizzed about her decades-spanning acting career, including her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.
"Happy Mother's Day to all the unconditionally supportive Moms out there! Thinking of those who are missing theirs today," Witherspoon captioned the post.
For the special day, Reese also received some love from her kids, sharing a photo of a handwritten card from 9½-year-old son Tennessee James, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth. "Happy Mother's Day! You are the best mom ever," he wrote.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
The retired NBA player honored his wife Gabrielle Union with a special montage of photos and videos of their jet-setting adventures over the years on Instagram. "To my forever date, Happy Mothers Day! We ❤️ you," Wade captioned the post.
Kris Jenner
The Kardashians star took a stroll down memory lane and celebrated motherhood by reflecting on her role as a mother in a candid Instagram post.
Sharing a selection of throwback photographs of herself, her children, and her grandchildren from throughout the years, Jenner began the caption of her post, writing, "Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life."
Calling each of her six children "my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!" the proud mom continued, "I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you."
Bindi Irwin
Grace Warrior's mom shared an adorable throwback photo of herself when she was a child with her mom Terri Irwin for the holiday. Bindi also penned a sweet tribute to honor Terri in her Instagram caption.
"The strongest, most loving and caring woman in the world," she wrote. "Mum, I love you more than I can possibly describe. I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are."
"Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I can remember," Bindi added.
Ashley Judd
Ahead of Mother's Day, the Golden Globe nominee paid tribute to her late mom Naomi Judd — who died last weekend — in an essay for USA Today, in which she used her mom's difficult life after becoming pregnant at 17 to draw parallels to what's at stake for women in the shadow of the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court's intention to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Kelly Ripa
The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host was joined by her three children on Friday for a special Mother's Day episode of the daytime talk show. On the episode, she quizzed them as they played a game called "Who Knows Mom Best?"
"Bring your chickens to work day!" Ripa captioned a photo of herself holding a bouquet as she posed with sons Michael and Joaquin, plus daughter Lola.
She shared more images of them on set on her Instagram Story. "The chickens together for a limited engagement," she wrote, adding: "The band is back together."
Lisa Rinna
On Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up on Instagram about preparing to commemorate the holiday for the first time without her mom, Lois.
Lois died in November 2021, days after suffering a stroke. She was 93.
In her post, Rinna shared a meme of the mother-daughter duo emoting the "same energy" from separate moments on RHOBH.
"I was feeling a sense of dread and I couldn't figure out why," wrote Rinna, who shares daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin with husband Harry Hamlin. "And then I realized that this will be the first Mother's Day without Lois. Gonna be hard. 💔."
Catherine Giudici Lowe
While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Mrs. T's Pierogies for the second year of its Mrs. T's All-Star Moms campaign, the former Bachelor star also opened up about Mother's Day plans, and how her husband Sean Lowe always makes the holiday extra special.
"I am pretty low-key when it comes to my own celebration," Catherine told PEOPLE exclusively. "I just love spending time with my children."
She noted that "some flowers and my kids" are all she needs to make the annual affair special, and that "a handwritten card" is something she cherishes deeply.
"Usually, Daddy writes them, so then it's really just a card from Daddy, which I like too, but with their little hands on them, or them trying to write their name, which is very, very sweet," she said. "These moments are very fun ... Spending the day and just being together is my ideal Mother's Day."
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd is getting through her first Mother's Day without her mom Naomi by sharing their sweetest memories together.
The 57-year-old singer, who performed with her mom in the iconic country duo The Judds, shared a throwback photo of Naomi alongside younger sister Ashley Judd on Sunday. Naomi died last weekend at the age of 76.
In the summery shot, Naomi snuggles Wynonna with one arm while holding little Ashley in the other.
"I miss her," Wynonna captioned the shot.
Halle Berry
The Academy Award winner paid tribute to her 5th grade teacher Yvonne Sims, whom she explained has been like a second mother to her, sharing photos of the two of them along with a sweet note on Instagram.
"On Mother's Day, not only do I reflect on what it truly means to be a mother — and the importance of a mother's love — I also reflect on what it means to receive love from a mother and sometimes that love comes from 'another mother,'" she wrote in the caption.
"Yvonne Sims has been my 'Other Mother' since she was my 5th grade teacher. Without her guidance, wisdom, patience and most importantly, her UNCONDITIONAL love for me in all the stages of my life, I'm not so sure I'd still be here," Berry added. "I love you, Yvonne Sims with all my heart! Today, as we celebrate mothers, let's also celebrate our 'OTHER MOTHERS!' Happy Mother's Day!"
Khloe Kardashian
"With all my heart I love you," Kardashian began her touching tribute to mom Kris Jenner. "With all my soul I need you. Happy Mother's Day to the Queen of the world (in my eyes) thank you for everything you have done for us."
She continued: "Thank you for being our teacher, protector, guiding light, mentor, best friend, magical mommy…. The list is endless. You are pure perfection and I can't imagine a second without you. I love you mommy!! Happy Mother's Day"
Kourtney Kardashian
Sister Kourtney also shared a heartfelt note to mom Kris Jenner on her Instagram Stories. She captioned a throwback photo of herself and mom Jenner, writing, "happy mother's day to my mommy @krisjenner who has given us the most magical memories, taught us how to celebrate life, live and love with all our hearts. I couldn't imagine any of it without you."
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
The couple shared the first photograph of their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on their Instagram accounts on Sunday.
Jonas reflected on welcoming his little one into the world earlier this year in the caption of his post, while also celebrating Chopra on her first Mother's Day as a mom.
"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."
Sheryl Sandberg
The Facebook COO paid tribute to her mother and both of her mothers-in-law by sharing a photo with the group of ladies. "This #MothersDay I'm feeling so thankful for all the amazing moms in my life," she captioned her Instagram post.
Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott went all out with a stunning all-white floral arrangement for Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi on their special day.
Olivia Munn
The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her first Mother's Day. In a slideshow of images, Munn posed with two of the things she said she wanted most: chicken and biscuits.
Munn celebrated "all the moms out there," and added a special shoutout to moms who might be struggling. She also thanked partner John Mulaney, writing, "Thank you to @johnmulaney for knowing that all I wanted for Mother's Day was a bucket of chicken, a box of biscuits and for him to take over all nap duties today."
Hailey Bieber
The model posted throwback photos of the amazing women in her life, including mom Kennya Baldwin and husband Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette. She then shared a message in her Stories, writing, "Happy Mothers Day to all the beautiful Moms. I feel so grateful to be surrounded by so many amazing women that I know I'm gonna learn so much from when it's my turn."
Chloe Kim
The Olympic gold medalist put the spotlight on "the most incredible Mom I could ever ask for!" She added in the caption, "So grateful to have you in my life ❤️"
Daniel Dae Kim
"So rare to actually be able to spend this special day with my mom," the actor captioned a lovely photo of himself with his mom.
"Happy Mothers Day, everyone!" Kim added.
Russell Wilson
The football star shared a gorgeous family photo and a few special words for wife Ciara. "Happy Mother's Day to you baby! @Ciara You are the best Mom, woman, business leader, entertainer, visionary, kind, loving, innovative, and most special woman in the world!"
He continued: "I love that you love our children the way you do! You bring me joy and confidence every day! Daddy loves you! Our babies love you too! To the moon and back!"
Celine Dion
The music icon shared a snapshot of herself seated beside her three sons — René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — on Instagram.
"This Mother's Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life," Dion wrote.
Noting that "these mothers truly are the courageous ones," the mother of three then dedicated the holiday to them amid Russia's invasion of their country.
"We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. ❤- Celine xx…" she concluded, before also sharing her message again in French.
Kate Hudson
Hudson posted a throwback photo with mom Goldie Hawn with the caption, "💫My everything💫 "
David Beckham
The soccer star shouted "❤️❤️❤️ We love you x x x" to all of the amazing mums in his life, including wife Victoria Beckham.
Heather Rae Young
The Selling Sunset star felt "spoiled" by her loved ones on her very first year as "official step mommy." Young wished every type of mom a Happy Mother's Day and shared what her special day looked like.
"Feeling spoiled with love today from @therealtarekelmoussa and the babies, they made me the most amazing vegan breakfast, a big beautiful poster card, and some amazing diamond earrings!" she captioned her post. "I love being your step mommy Tay and Bray & I love raising the kids with you Tarek🤍 we can't wait to add a little one to our beautiful family."
Gal Gadot
"Happy mother's day Ima! 🤍," the actress captioned her selfie with her mom. "I'm so lucky to have my mom by my side on this crazy journey, to give me strength, to share her knowledge and to show me her endless love and support," she added.
Viola Davis
Ms. Mae Alice got a special shoutout from daughter Viola Davis on Sunday. "Love you with every fiber of my being," Davis wrote, before adding, "To those who've lost a mom, I am sending you a virtual motherly hug....and comfort. To those who nurture, pour into, sacrifice, serve, mentor and love.....Have the happiest Day!! I celebrate you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"
Ella Travolta
John Travolta and Kelly Preston's daughter Ella shared an adorable throwback with her late mom on Instagram to celebrate the holiday.
"I miss and love you, mama," Ella wrote. "Happy Mothers to all of the wonderful moms out there!💖"
Jeezy
"Happy 1st Mother's Day Beloved… You are our rock and glue. Always going that extra mile to show us, you got us. That's why we got you forever," the rapper wrote in his tribute to wife Jeannie Mai. "Our hero, our Super women 💯"
Eileen Gu
The Olympian thanked her mom and grandmother for "showing me what a strong woman is," in her holiday post.
Demi Moore
"Happy Mother's Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving!" the actress and mommy of three wrote, in honor of daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah.
Jimmy Kimmel
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host used his Mother's Day post as an opportunity to highlight @YourMomCares' Kiss Campaign to raise awareness for kids' mental health.
Mindy Kaling
The Never Have I Ever creator kept it real by sharing a photo of her little ones, daughter Kit and son Spencer, with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to the moms, or basically anyone cleaning dead bugs out of water tables."
LeBron James
The basketball star honored his mom Gloria James and wife Savannah James in a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing, "ABSOLUTELY NOTHING w/o you 2! YELLING at the top of my lungs HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY my 👸🏾👸🏾QUEEN'S!! @mrs_savannahrj @gloriajames ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Garcelle Beauvais
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that her "favorite thing to be" is mom to sons Oliver, Jax and Jaid.
Drake
The rapper, who famously only loves his bed and his mama, dedicated his holiday post to mom Sandi Graham, who shared, "My favorite part of being a mom is when my son asks for advice and actually takes it!"
Maralee Nicols
Nicols, who shares son Theo with Tristan Thompson, posted a photo of herself holding her baby boy on Instagram with the caption, "Words cannot express how much I love you, being your mommy is my greatest blessing. You are my world 🤍 Happy Mother's Day to all of the amazing mothers out there!"
Kelly Bensimon
Kelly Bensimon and daughter Teddy celebrated Mother's Day in Figue clothes at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
Odette and Dave Annable
On Sunday, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child with a black-and-white video of their daughter Charlie Mae being surprised with the news.
"I guess it's not traditional to give your kid a gift on Mother's Day. *Exceptions do apply," wrote Dave in the caption of his post. "What a beautiful way to celebrate @odetteannable, the soon to be mama of 2. We certainly know Charlie is excited."
Odette called it "a very special Mother's Day indeed" in the caption of her own post.
"It's been a very long journey to get here," the actress wrote, "but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn't be more grateful. A new chapter begins."
Anne Wilson and Hillary Scott
In honor of Mother's Day, Wilson and Scott came together to drop a music video for their song titled "Mamas," which is premiering exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday — and they're each singing it from different perspectives.
"I am so thankful that PEOPLE is doing an exclusive premiere for my brand new music video 'Mamas' featuring Hillary Scott," Wilson told PEOPLE. "This song is so special to me. I hope it impacts you this week as we head towards Mother's Day❤️."