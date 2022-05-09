The former first lady announced on Twitter that she plans for an exhibit called "Opening the White House" in her mother Marian Robinson's honor at the Obama Presidential Center.

The exhibit honoring Robinson "will feature a scale replica of the East Room, where we held big dinners, replicas of the Blue Room, where we decorated a huge Christmas tree for the holidays, and also a replica of the South Lawn, where we hosted garden tours and Easter egg rolls, where we did state arrivals and so much more," Obama said.

Mrs. Obama also wished everyone a happy Mother's Day, adding, "especially to you, Mommy. Love you."