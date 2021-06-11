Celebrities and Their Kids Wearing Matching Swimsuits
These stars and their kids make a splash in their matching bathing suits
Gigi and Khai
Gigi Hadid and her daughter, Khai, "inhaled summer" in matching green one-piece Frankies Bikinis swimsuits.
Emily and Sly
Emily Ratajkowski and her baby Sylvester "Sly" rocked matching swimwear in a sweet summertime snap. The 3-month-old wore blue and orange trunks, while Mom wore a string bikini in the same pattern.
Katharine and Rennie
Katharine McPhee posted an adorable family photo featuring herself and son Rennie wearing matching swimsuits from her stepdaughter Sara Foster's tie-dye swimwear line, created in partnership with Summersalt.
Also pictured in the shot were Sara's sisters Erin and Jordan Foster and their families.
Coco and Chanel
This mother-daughter duo love a twinning moment! Coco Austin soaked up the sun with her daughter Chanel in neon orange swimsuits from Wild Blush Bikinis.
Kylie and Stormi
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi share plenty of matching moments. In May 2021, Jenner shared a photo of the pair enjoying some time by the pool in rainbow two-pieces.
Bethenny and Bryn
Bethenny Frankel celebrated Mother's Day 2021 with an Instagram post captioned, "The bond between a mother and a child is infinite. It defines me, gives me purpose and is my true compass."
In one photo, she and her daughter twin in matching one-piece bathing suits.
Lindsay and Sage
Lindsay Arnold got verklempt over her ability to twin with her daughter, Sage. She captioned a series of photos of the pair in striped suits, "Emotional over these pics 😭😭 Matching swimsuits with MY daughter? 😭 can't believe I get to be this sweet girls mama forever ❤️."
Kim and Chicago
"My twin forever," Kim Kardashian captioned a photo matching with her daughter Chicago in black swimsuits.
Maren and Hayes
Maren Morris and her son Hayes chilled out in matching green suits while lounging on a pool float in a shallow lake.
Gabrielle and Kaavia
Kaavia was born to stand out - even while matching her mama, Gabrielle Union. The pair spent some time in the sunshine while wearing neon one pieces from Genesis Swimwear in December 2020.
Tia and Cairo
Tia Mowry and her daughter Cairo enjoyed some self care in matching white Marysia suits in May 2020.
Eva and Santiago
Eva Longoria rejoiced that she finally found a matching set "for mama and baby boy!" She and son Santiago wore a sweet orange-and-pink set from Koko Tribe in May 2020.
Hoda and Haley
Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley looked lovely in Lily Pulitzer suits while enjoying a beach day together in June 2019.
Serena and Olympia
The Shady One and the Wild Child have arrived! Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia (who also love a matching moment) coordinated their pool day looks in hot pink one-pieces.
Thomas, Lauren, Willa and Ada
The Rhett-Akins family had some fun in the sun while wearing matching Chubbies swimsuits in July 2018.
John and Miles
John Legend and his son Miles got crabby in matching crustacean-themed swim trunks in March 2020.
Chrissy and Luna
Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna got in on the fun when they matched in cute, metallic two-pieces in April 2021.
Khloé and True
Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True are, like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, matching mavens. In August 2020, the pair gave off "vacation vibes" in matching Burberry suits.