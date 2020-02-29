Star Wars Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo's Daughter Arrives: 'Welcome to the World Princess Bacca!'

The newest baby Bacca has arrived!

Joonas Suotamo and his wife Milla Pohjasvaara have welcomed their second child together, a little girl.

The Star Wars actor shared the happy news on Instagram Friday, invoking his character Chewbacca in the announcement.

“We have some exciting news: we were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family!” he wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of the “little princess.”

“Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great,” he continued, going on to thank the hospital staff that helped his daughter enter the world.

Suotamo and Pohjasvaara are already parents to son Aatos, who Suotamo said “is gonna have to get used to there being two little ones in the house now.”

RELATED: Meet the New Chewbacca: 5 Things to Know About Joonas Suotamo

“So far he is doing well with it, and we expect him to grow up to be a great big brother,” he said.

“Welcome to the world Princess Bacca!” the proud dad added. A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on whether Bacca is the baby girl’s name, or simply a Star Wars-inspired nickname.

Suotamo expressed his excitement for the arrival of his second child with a photo of Aatos wearing a Storm Trooper helmet earlier this week.

“While technically true, I don’t think being ‘too short for a stormtrooper’ ever really applied to Babybacca (soon to be big brother ‘bacca!) 😂,” he wrote in the caption.

Image zoom Joonas Suotamo, Milla Pohjasvaara Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

RELATED: Star Wars: Meet the Towering Stud Behind Chewbacca in The Last Jedi

Suotamo joined the Star Wars family of actors with Solo: A Star Wars Story after acting as Peter Mayhew’s stand-in for both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

It’s no secret that the former college basketball player loves being part of the iconic franchise.

“I didn’t believe in it until they called me and said I had the part,” he previously told PEOPLE. “Sometimes I still wake up thinking, ‘Where am I? What is this dream?’ I’m doing Star Wars films, I still don’t quite believe it.”