Then again just this month, stylish moms Kate Hudson (on Aug. 13) and Sienna Miller (on Aug. 9) have stepped out in London pushing the glam pram. Looks like the colorful carriage, available exclusively at Neiman Marcus ($750), is making a comeback.

With cool details like adjustable suspension, a three-position seat and adjustable handles, it’s no wonder this fashionista version of the signature Cameleon stroller is a star fave — other celeb fans of the brand include Matt Damon, Alyson Hannigan, and Amanda Peet. Bugaboo’s next collaboration for a luxe limited-edition Cameleon by fashion designer duo Viktor & Rolf, out this fall, is sure to be a hit in Hollywood, too.