Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt also share son Matteo Oliver, 3, while Tucci is dad to three teenage children from his marriage to late wife Kate

Stanley Tucci is a father of five!

The Oscar-nominated actor and his wife Felicity Blunt have welcomed their second child together, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Emilia Giovanna Tucci was born on Thursday, April 19, weighing in at 6 lbs., 6 oz.

“Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my better personalities,” Tucci, 57, jokes to PEOPLE of his new baby girl.

Emilia joins big brother Matteo Oliver, 3, as well as Tucci’s three children from his marriage to late wife Kate: Camilla, 16, and twins Nicolo and Isabel, 18.

PEOPLE first learned of the couple’s pregnancy news in March, when they stepped out together at N.Y.C.’s Guggenheim Museum, where the mom-to-be embraced her baby bump while in a multicolored V-neck dress.

Tucci and Blunt were engaged by November 2011, five years after Tucci starred with his bride’s sister Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada, where he shone as Nigel, a sharp-tongued yet supportive art director.

