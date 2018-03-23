Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt are also parents to son Matteo, while the actor also has three children with his late wife Kate, who died in 2009

Fifth Child on the Way for Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci is going to be a dad again!

The Beauty and the Beast star’s wife Felicity Blunt is pregnant with the couple’s second child together. A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tucci, 57, and Felicity stepped out together Thursday at N.Y.C.’s Guggenheim Museum, with the mom-to-be sporting a noticeable baby bump under a multicolored V-neck dress.

The baby on the way will join the couple’s 3-year-old son Matteo Oliver. Tucci is also dad to three children from his marriage to late wife Kate, who died in 2009 after a battle with breast cancer: Camilla, 15, and twins Nicolo and Isabel, 18.

The couple were engaged by November 2011, five years after Tucci starred with his bride’s sister Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada, where he shone as Nigel, a sharp-tongued yet supportive art director.

Tucci opened up in a 2010 interview with NPR about the difficulties in the time following the loss of wife Kate — especially when it comes to Isabel, Nicolo and Camilla.

“There’s all the blaming of yourself, which you can’t do, but you kind of do,” shared The Hunger Games actor, “and I’m just — I’m mostly sad.”