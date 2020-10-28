"His first time in tap shoes and he mimics a rhythm!" the fitness instructor wrote on Instagram.

Amanda Kloots Shares Sweet Video of Son in Tap Shoes for the First Time: 'Stage Mom Here I Come'

Amanda Kloots is on her way to becoming a "stage mom"!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Elvis, 16 months, wears tap shoes and a black-and-white onesie covered in music notes. After Kloots encourages him to "tap, tap, tap" off-camera, the tiny tot mimics her rhythm with his feet.

"That was so good!" Kloots encourages Elvis in the video.

"His first time in tap shoes and he mimics a rhythm!" Kloots gushed in the caption of the post. "I couldn’t be prouder of my boy!"

"Stage mom here I come 😂😂" Kloots added.

Kloots recently opened up to PEOPLE about how her son helps her deal with her grief at the loss of husband Cordero, 41, in July to complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Thank god I have a little piece of my husband," Kloots said earlier this month of her son. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and son Elvis Eduardo | Credit: amanda kloots/instagram

The fitness instructor said that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."

Kloots has been taking Elvis on adventures every weekend and recently discovered a new hobby for the toddler (in addition to tap dancing!) — horseback riding.

Earlier this month, Kloots said that Elvis is "such a little cowboy," sharing photos from his first time on a horse. "Turns out Elvis loves horses as much as his mommy!" she previously said.

Prior to his death, Cordero had been in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Broadway star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In PEOPLE's cover story, Kloots said her son has helped her cope with the death of her husband.