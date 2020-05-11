Stacy Keibler and Husband Jared Pobre Welcome Daughter Isabella Faith: 'So Incredibly Blessed'

"Today is so special because it's my first Mother’s Day as a family of five!" Stacy Keibler captioned her Sunday announcement, in part

Stacy Keibler is a mom of three!

The former WWE star, 40, has welcomed a baby girl named Isabella Faith to join her and husband Jared Pobre's family, which also includes son Bodhi Brooks, 22 months, and daughter Ava Grace, 5½.

Keibler announced the news on Instagram Sunday in honor of Mother's Day, sharing a photo of herself gazing down at her newborn as they lie in bed together.

"Today is so special because it's my first Mother's Day as a family of five! My heart is filled with so much love 🥰," she captioned the post. "We are so incredibly blessed to welcome Isabella Faith to our family 💫🙏🏼❤️."

"Wishing all Mommas out there a very Happy Mother's Day 🌷," Keibler concluded.

Keibler and Pobre, a tech entrepreneur, split their time between their homes in Los Angeles and Wyoming, where they decided to move after having kids. They tied the knot in March 2014.

The couple confirmed the news of their third child on the way exclusively to PEOPLE last December, when the then-mom-to-be said, "Seeing the dynamic between our two kids is what made us want to have more kids. We live in Jackson Hole, and it's so nice to just have a little tribe there."

Keibler and Pobre first found out they were expecting their third baby during the last week of August. "We did it together," Keibler said. "We took a pregnancy test and literally revealed it to ourselves at the same time."

And Ava was hoping for a little sister, she added: "I'm like, 'Well, you have to be happy for whatever God blesses us with.' So, because she already has one, I think she really wants to have a little sister this time."

And Ava's wish came true! In February, Keibler shared a three-photo set showing the family finding out a little girl would be joining them, with Ava all smiles after popping a big balloon that burst with pink confetti.

Like with her last two pregnancies, Keibler planned to have a home birth. "I've had two successful home births, so we'll hopefully do it again," she told PEOPLE in December. "[It's like] going back to that cave-woman mentality. I live a very healthy lifestyle. I feel very comfortable with it and it's not for everyone and I don't even recommend it for all, for even some of my own friends."

"I think it's something that's very personal, but I feel very comfortable for myself doing it and have a very supportive family that supports me in it," she added.

As for whether she and Pobre will have more children in the future, Keibler said it's up in the air. "Let's see how it feels to be outnumbered!" the star quipped with a laugh.