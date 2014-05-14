We Found It: Stacy Keibler's Crocheted Crop Top

The mom-to-be posts a sweet photo of her growing belly while rocking Anna Kosturova's Lacy Crop top over a white bikini.

It’s official! Crop tops are a bonafide maternity trend. And Stacy Keibler is the latest pregnant celeb to wear one.

On Sunday, the mom-to-be posted a sweet photo of her growing belly while rocking Anna Kosturova‘s Lacy Crop top ($127.50) over a white bikini.

“Can’t wait to spend next #MothersDay with this little angel in my arms. #happymama #babybump,” Keibler wrote on Instagram, after sharing a few pics to honor her mom on Mother’s Day.

We love her whole ensemble, especially its laid-back, beachy vibe. Seriously, we’re adding everything the expectant actress and TV host has on to our summer must-have list.

TELL US: What do you think of Keibler’s crocheted tank?

