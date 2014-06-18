Why Stacy Keibler Believes She's Had an Easy Pregnancy

"I haven't had one day where I've been sick or tired," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE.

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto

At a time when most women are overcome with exhaustion, Stacy Keibler is feeling better than ever in her third trimester.

And the mom-to-be — who is expecting a daughter in August — credits it all to one thing: a healthy lifestyle.

“I haven’t had one day where I’ve been sick or tired,” Keibler told PEOPLE at the Popchips 4th of July BBQ Happy Hour event on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

“I’ve had so much energy, but I’m very conscious of making sure I work out every day and eating healthy, so I really, truly believe that’s a big part of it.”

To keep in check with only choosing the best for her body, Keibler, 34, reads over all ingredient labels — if she can’t pronounce them, she passes on the product.

“I try to be as organic as possible, especially with food. I not only try to eat organic, but no preservatives, nothing artificial,” she explains.

Luckily, since she hasn’t had any surprising pregnancy cravings, she admits she hasn’t had to bend the rules.

Instead, the actress and television host is focusing her attention on preparing for her daughter’s arrival. And with the nursery “ready to go,” there’s only one thing left to dream about: baby girl clothes!

“It’s funny because I was actually with Rebecca Minkoff, who’s having a girl too … and we were talking about cute … little girl things,” she says. “I can’t wait to get a little Rebecca Minkoff leather jacket!”

She adds, “I’m so excited, especially [because] a lot of my friends that are designers [are] talking about things they’ve done for little girls’ clothing and I just can’t wait.”

And, according to Keibler, neither can her new husband, Jared Pobre. “He’s so excited, he’s over the moon,” she shares.

— Anya Leon with reporting by Melody Chiu