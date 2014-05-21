Stacy Keibler: Pregnancy Is Making My Marriage Stronger

"Our bond is so strong and special and getting pregnant has made it even more so. It's been so much fun preparing to become new parents together."

Stacy Keibler had given up on the thought of having a family, telling her parents that kids just weren’t in the cards for her.

But then it happened: After a few dates with her future husband — Jared Pobre — the former model realized she had been given a second shot at her happily ever after.

“Before we met, both Jared and I had told our parents we didn’t think we’d ever get married or have kids, but when you’re with the right person, everything changes,” Keibler, 34, says in the June/July issue of Fit Pregnancy.

“My epiphany happened shortly after Jared and I started dating and, once we both knew, we didn’t hesitate — I just knew I was ready and that there’s no one else in the world I would want to do this with.”

Now the newlyweds are counting down the days until their daughter’s big debut and Keibler couldn’t be happier with how everything has turned out.

“Jared is the most thoughtful, loving, kind person. I couldn’t ask for a better father for my children,” she shares. “Our bond is so strong and special and getting pregnant has made it even more so. It’s been so much fun preparing to become new parents together.”

Since discovering she was pregnant, the mom-to-be immediately started researching all things baby, including a birth plan that incorporates a doula into the delivery.

“I’ve always been a student at heart and I’m a big advocate for women educating themselves about the birthing process,” she explains. “Some dangerous practices are standard procedures for hospitals, and women don’t even realize they have a choice about them.”

But while Keibler is armed with knowledge — “It’s so important that you get all the facts and understand your options,” she says — she refuses to stress out over the arrival of her first child.

“I live in the present moment. I can’t control how my labor will be, only what’s going on today,” she explains.

And for Keibler, controlling the day-to-day parts of her pregnancy means eating clean and maintaining a strict regimen of healthy habits. The result? Looking and feeling great.

“I haven’t felt sick or tired so far — instead, I’ve had an enthusiastic spark that I’ve been harnessing through exercise,” she shares.

“I’ve always been conscious of what I put into my body, but now that I’m pregnant I can recognize the positive effects that effort has had.”

For more, including Keibler demonstrating her pregnancy fitness routine, pick up the new issue of Fit Pregnancy, on newsstands Thursday.