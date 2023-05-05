Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband, All Three Kids: 'Love in the Air'

Stacy Keibler's family is having fun in the sun.

Sharing a beautiful family photo from a friend's beach wedding, the actress and former pro wrestler, 43, smiled in a turquoise dress in a series of snaps shared to Instagram.

Daughters Isabella Faith, 3, and Ava Grace, 8½, wore pink flower girl dresses with sparkly belts and matching headbands in their hair while son Bodhi Brooks, 4½, wore a white button-down with linen pants and Keibler's husband Jared Pobre wore a tan linen suit.

"The sand, the sea, and love in the air! Nothing beats our daughters' excitement to be flower girls at our friend's beach wedding 🌸 🌊," she captioned the photo set, which also showed the family enjoying more relaxed days on the beach.

Keibler and Pobre, a tech entrepreneur, live in Wyoming, where they decided to move from Los Angeles after having kids. They tied the knot in March 2014.

"Seeing the dynamic between our two kids is what made us want to have more kids. We live in Jackson Hole, and it's so nice to just have a little tribe there," Keibler told PEOPLE ahead of Isabella's birth.

As for whether she and Pobre will have more children in the future, Keibler said it's up in the air. "Let's see how it feels to be outnumbered!" the star quipped with a laugh at the time.

The athlete was recognized as part of WWE's Hall of Fame and opened up to PEOPLE about the induction honor, which took place on March 31 — the night before the start of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest," Keibler told PEOPLE in an interview published March 27. "I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes."

Stacy Keibler and family. Stacy Keibler Instagram

After leaving the WWE, Keibler competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2006, where she finished third during the show's second season, and appeared in episodes of How I Met Your Mother and Psych.

But most of her time in recent years has been spent with her family.

"I've entered into another chapter of being a mom, and anyone with three kids knows that that's a juggling act, and it's my full-time job," she told PEOPLE of raising her children.

"So I have taken a step back to focus on putting my heart and soul into that," she continues. "Now because I've been a performer since the age of 7, of course, it's also in my heart, but it's just something that I've kind of taken a backseat to that, focusing on something else."