Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband, All Three Kids: 'Love in the Air'

Stacy Kiebler celebrated her daughters' special role in a family friend's wedding

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 02:03 PM
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo as Daughter Dress Up as Flower Girls in Friend's Wedding
Photo: Stacy Keibler/Instagram

Stacy Keibler's family is having fun in the sun.

Sharing a beautiful family photo from a friend's beach wedding, the actress and former pro wrestler, 43, smiled in a turquoise dress in a series of snaps shared to Instagram.

Daughters Isabella Faith, 3, and Ava Grace, 8½, wore pink flower girl dresses with sparkly belts and matching headbands in their hair while son Bodhi Brooks, 4½, wore a white button-down with linen pants and Keibler's husband Jared Pobre wore a tan linen suit.

"The sand, the sea, and love in the air! Nothing beats our daughters' excitement to be flower girls at our friend's beach wedding 🌸 🌊," she captioned the photo set, which also showed the family enjoying more relaxed days on the beach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Keibler and Pobre, a tech entrepreneur, live in Wyoming, where they decided to move from Los Angeles after having kids. They tied the knot in March 2014.

"Seeing the dynamic between our two kids is what made us want to have more kids. We live in Jackson Hole, and it's so nice to just have a little tribe there," Keibler told PEOPLE ahead of Isabella's birth.

As for whether she and Pobre will have more children in the future, Keibler said it's up in the air. "Let's see how it feels to be outnumbered!" the star quipped with a laugh at the time.

The athlete was recognized as part of WWE's Hall of Fame and opened up to PEOPLE about the induction honor, which took place on March 31 — the night before the start of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest," Keibler told PEOPLE in an interview published March 27. "I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes."

Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband and 3 Kids for Easter
Stacy Keibler and family. Stacy Keibler Instagram

After leaving the WWE, Keibler competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2006, where she finished third during the show's second season, and appeared in episodes of How I Met Your Mother and Psych.

But most of her time in recent years has been spent with her family.

"I've entered into another chapter of being a mom, and anyone with three kids knows that that's a juggling act, and it's my full-time job," she told PEOPLE of raising her children.

"So I have taken a step back to focus on putting my heart and soul into that," she continues. "Now because I've been a performer since the age of 7, of course, it's also in my heart, but it's just something that I've kind of taken a backseat to that, focusing on something else."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ceot3ouOz7P/?hl=en ashleygraham Verified tired. but we’re here 🤍
Ashley Graham Says There Was 'No Way In Hell' She Could Continue Breastfeeding Her Twins (Exclusive)
Kimberly Stewart Shares the Detailed Diorama Daughter Delilah Made with Grandad Rod Stewart's Help
Rod Stewart Helps Granddaughter with School Project as She Proudly Shows Off Final Product
Snooki
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Photo with Husband, All Three Kids During Fun-Filled Disney Trip
Brendan Fraser at Greenwich International Film Festival event
Brendan Fraser Says Son Griffin 'Taught Us How to Give Him Everything He Needed' After Autism Diagnosis
Kourtney Kardashian instagram story
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her 'IVF Body' as She Lounges Outside in Bikini
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Producer Nixed It
Rosie O'Donnell Talks 'Real Relationships' She's Formed with Other Parents of Children with Autism on TikTok
Bailey Cypheridge(right), daughter of Melissa Etheridge in season 1, episode 5 of MTV’s Family Legacy
Bailey Cypheridge Tells PEOPLE What It's Like Growing Up on the Road with Melissa Etheridge (Exclusive)
The Baldwin Family
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share Photos with All Seven Kids as They Celebrate Son's 5th Birthday
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Emmy Rossum's Daughter Holds Her Baby Brother in Sweet First Photo of the Siblings
Emmy Rossum Helps Her Daughter Hold Baby Brother in Sweet First Photo of the Siblings
Wyatt Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce's shaved head.
Jason Kelce Surprises Daughter, 3, by Shaving His Head After Losing Bet to Brother Travis: Watch
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Was 'Not Prepared' When Daughter Apple Came Home from 6th Grade Sex Ed
Jennifer Lopez with her children Max and Emme (1) Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck (2)
Jennifer Lopez Says Her Kids 'Love' and 'Appreciate' Stepdad Ben Affleck: 'He's a Wonderful Father'
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Saved Her from Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
Kylie Jenner Stuns in a Blue and Red Satin Outfit with daughter Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner Coordinates Outfit with Daughter Stormi Before Heading to 2023 Met Gala: Photo