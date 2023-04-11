Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Photo with Husband and 3 Kids as They Celebrate Easter: 'Family'

Stacy Keibler is showing gratitude for her family of five on Easter.

On Sunday, with a simple caption of "Family ❤️," the actress and former pro wrestler shared a photo to Instagram with husband Jared Pobre and their three kids all dressed up in a picture-perfect color palette.

Keibler, 43, wore a peach-colored maxi dress, while Pobre, 48, sported a neutral-colored linen shirt and coordinating wide-brim hat.

As for their kids, 4½-year-old son Bodhi Brooks wore a blue Oxford-style shirt with light khaki pants, with the girls in similar floral outfits: Isabella Faith, 3 next month, in a dress, and older sister Ava Grace, 8½, in a jumpsuit version of the light fabric.

The mom of three first referenced her expanded brood shortly after giving birth to Isabella.

"Today is so special because it's my first Mother's Day as a family of five! My heart is filled with so much love 🥰," she captioned the May 2020 post, in part. "We are so incredibly blessed to welcome Isabella Faith to our family 💫🙏🏼❤️."

Keibler and Pobre, a tech entrepreneur, live in Wyoming, where they decided to move from Los Angeles after having kids. They tied the knot in March 2014.

"Seeing the dynamic between our two kids is what made us want to have more kids. We live in Jackson Hole, and it's so nice to just have a little tribe there," Keibler told PEOPLE ahead of Isabella's birth.

As for whether she and Pobre will have more children in the future, Keibler said it's up in the air. "Let's see how it feels to be outnumbered!" the star quipped with a laugh at the time.

Last month, the athlete was recognized as part of WWE's Hall of Fame and opened up to PEOPLE about the induction honor, which took place on March 31 — the night before the start of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest," Keibler told PEOPLE in an interview published March 27. "I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes."

The Maryland native said she found out when she received an unexpected call from a WWE representative just two weeks prior while at home.

"When she told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness," Keibler recalled.

After leaving the WWE, Keibler competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2006, where she finished third during the show's second season, and appeared in episodes of How I Met Your Mother and Psych.

But most of her time in recent years has been spent with her family.

"I've entered into another chapter of being a mom, and anyone with three kids knows that that's a juggling act, and it's my full-time job," she told PEOPLE of raising her brood.

"So I have taken a step back to focus on putting my heart and soul into that," she continues. "Now because I've been a performer since the age of 7, of course, it's also in my heart, but it's just something that I've kind of taken a backseat to that, focusing on something else."