Stacey Bendet Welcomes Daughter Athena Belle

The fashion designer announced the birth of her third daughter, Athena Belle, Tuesday on Instagram

She missed her runway debut, but not by much!

Days after bringing her doctor to New York Fashion Week in case she went into labor, Stacey Bendet welcomed her third daughter with husband Eric Eisner on Tuesday, Sept. 22, she announced via Instagram.

“And she’s here! Athena Belle Eisner – Mommy, Daddy and her big sisters could not be more in love!” Bendet wrote, sharing a black-and-white photo of her newborn baby girl. “I’m free!” Eisner jokingly captioned a picture of their daughter’s c-section delivery.

Born in New York City at 10:39 a.m., Athena weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz.

Despite not arriving on show night, Athena still got plenty of love from her big sisters: Scarlet Haven, 4, and Eloise Breckenridge, 6½, both planted kisses on Bendet’s baby belly at the event.

“My favorite show moment! Love from my little ladies,” the mom-to-be captioned the sweet shot on Instagram.

The fashion designer, 37, brought along her doctor to her Alice + Olivia showing after experiencing contractions the previous night.

“I called my doctor and I’m like, ‘I think you need to come to the show because I might be going into labor in the middle,’ ” Bendet told the New York Post‘s Page Six. “I’m gonna have a baby any second now.”

Since announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Bendet hasn’t let her bump stop her from showing off her favorite outfits — or doing yoga in between putting the final touches on her daughter’s nursery.

“Suddenly feeling very real. Two weeks until baby!!” she wrote, sharing a sneak peek at the room’s floral walls.

