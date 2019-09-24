Disney Just Teamed Up with Amazon to Launch a Super Cute Kids’ Clothing Collection 

Image zoom

Disney is certainly getting into the holiday spirit — from releasing advent calendars to restocking this popular princess costumes trunk, the magical brand is already helping us stock up our carts with gifts. And now, it’s teamed up with an Amazon Fashion brand to launch a super cute collection of kids clothes.

Amazon brand Spotted Zebra is known for its colorful and bright kids’ clothing, including t-shirts, pajamas, dresses, leggings, hoodies, and tons more. So it’s no surprise that Disney decided to team up with it for an exclusive collection featuring clothes inspired by Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. To kick off the launch, Spotted Zebra x Disney is currently offering packs of t-shirts and leggings with fun patterns and prints. Each $30 pack comes with four shirts or leggings — which means you’re getting one article of clothing for just $7.50 each. Plus, everything is made from 94 to 100 percent cotton.

The collection is created for both kids and toddlers, so sizes are available from extra small to double XL, and 2T to 4T for both the shirts and bottoms. Early reviews for the clothes are positive, saying the collection is soft, high quality, and true to size.

“As a mom of 2, I’ve become a HUGE fan of the Spotted Zebra brand. Sure, these may be kids play t-shirts, but they have so many cute details that make them a bit more special. The fabric is a great quality cotton — nice and thick and soft,” one reviewer wrote about the Boys’ Mickey Mouse 4-Pack Short-Sleeve T-Shirts.

The Frozen-inspired tees also got the stamp of approval from other parents: “Our daughter just loves Frozen, so these were a must-get for her. They fit her well, and they seem to be comfy on her. We really like the colors and the designs. We’ve ordered plenty of Spotted Zebra products for her in the past, and have been happy with everything she’s gotten so far. So we knew that these would be high-quality, as well as look good. If you know someone that’s a Frozen fan, definitely consider these shirts as a gift.”

To shop everything Spotted Zebra has to offer, check out their Amazon storefront here, and shop the rest of its Disney collection below.

