Tom Cruise and son Connor, 15, share a celebratory handshake Sunday during a Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees game at Dodger Stadium in L.A., where the visitors beat the home team, 8-6.

Spotted: Tom Cruise and Connor Shake On It

Play ball!

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes and daughter Suri enjoy a girls’ day out on Sunday, picking strawberries and grabbing ice cream at Whittamore’s Farm outside Toronto, Canada, where the actress is shooting The Kennedys.