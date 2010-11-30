Spotted: Suri Cruise Stays Well-Wrapped
Suri Cruise, 4½, wraps herself in her blanket while running errands with mom Katie Holmes on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
No chance of a chill here!
The pair stopped at Teuscher to purchase some chocolate before heading to Le Pain Quotidien for lunch.
“I’m happy that my daughter is strong-willed and determined,” the actress, 31, recently told New York. “You really have to go with what the child is wanting.”