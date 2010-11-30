Spotted: Suri Cruise Stays Well-Wrapped

Suri Cruise, 4½, wraps herself in her blanket while running errands with mom Katie Holmes on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:31 PM
Advertisement

No chance of a chill here!

Suri Cruise, 4½, wraps herself in her blanket while running errands with mom Katie Holmes on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The pair stopped at Teuscher to purchase some chocolate before heading to Le Pain Quotidien for lunch.

“I’m happy that my daughter is strong-willed and determined,” the actress, 31, recently told New York. “You really have to go with what the child is wanting.”

RELATED: More Kids for Katie Holmes? ‘Maybe in a Couple of Years’

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com