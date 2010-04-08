Spotted: Solange Knowles & Julez Do Lunch

Patience, child!

Solange Knowles rests a hand on son Daniel Julez‘s head as the pair wait for their pizza to be ready at the Grove in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A lot of people feel like their life has to stop because of the child and they have to let go of their interests. You definitely have to compromise some of them, but I’ve been really blessed,” the singer, 23, said recently.

“I have to say no to a lot of things because at the end of the day I know that no matter how many awards or accolades or praise or money I get, the one thing that really is a judgment of me is what kind of mother I am.”