Spotted: Sheryl Crow and Wyatt Rock Out!

Wyatt Steven Crow gets his dance on - in his pajamas! - while Sheryl Crow performs during Lilith Fair's show at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington on Saturday.

One of the perks when Mom’s a rock star? It’s okay to crash the stage!

Wyatt, 3, will have a concert buddy joining him soon — the singer/songwriter recently adopted a second son, 9-week-old Levi James.