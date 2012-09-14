Spotted: Selma Blair and Arthur's Seaside Stripes

Mommy and me style!

Going on another coordinated outing, Selma Blair lovingly watches over her 14-month-old son Arthur Saint as they don matching shirts during a day at the beach Thursday in Los Angeles.

“I never want to leave his side. I’m one of those hovering mothers and I know it’s really important to have an independent child, so I’m trying to back off, but it’s hard,” the actress, 40, told PEOPLE.

Blair is rumored to have reportedly split from Arthur’s father, fashion designer Jason Bleick, whom she began dating about a year before announcing they were expecting their first child together.