Spotted: Sarah Jessica Parker's Playground Pair

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick greets a playmate while sister Tabitha Hodge toddles on ahead as the pair explores a West Village playground with mom Sarah Jessica Parker on Saturday afternoon in the Big Apple.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 12:57 PM
The twins, 16 months, are the Sex and the City star’s children with husband Matthew Broderick; they are also parents to son James Wilkie, 8 this week.

