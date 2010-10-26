Spotted: Sarah Jessica Parker's Playground Pair
Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick greets a playmate while sister Tabitha Hodge toddles on ahead as the pair explores a West Village playground with mom Sarah Jessica Parker on Saturday afternoon in the Big Apple.
The twins, 16 months, are the Sex and the City star’s children with husband Matthew Broderick; they are also parents to son James Wilkie, 8 this week.
