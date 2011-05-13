It was Mother’s Day at the park for Rebecca Romijn, husband Jerry O’Connell and their 2-year-old twin daughters Charlie and Dolly in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday. “It’s equal parts absolutely adorable and absolutely horrible!” the model-turned-actress, 38, recently joked of motherhood to her active toddlers. “I’m just trying to get them to bed at night, but they’re two! That’s what being two is all about.”