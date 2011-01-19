Spotted: Pete Wentz and Bronx - Splendor In the Grass
Embracing his relaxed new do, Pete Wentz and his towheaded cutie Bronx Mowgli, 2, spend some quality play time Tuesday at a Beverly Hills park.
Bronx, 2, is the only child for the rocker, 31, and wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz.
