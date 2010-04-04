Spotted: Nicole Richie's Prima Ballerina

Another day, another dance class!

After showing off her moves during her weekly session at the studio, Harlow Winter Kate caught a ride with mom Nicole Richie as the pair made their way back to their car.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From ballet and hitting the gym to play dates with fellow celeb tots, Richie and fiancé Joel Madden‘s 2-year-old daughter knows how to have a good time!