Spotted: Nicole Richie & Harlow - Shall We Dance?

With her daughter dressed the part, Nicole Richie totes tutu-clad Harlow Winter Kate, 2, into a dance class Thursday in Los Angeles.

We spotted them out last week as well, enjoying a post-class refreshment!

Richie is also mom to son Sparrow, 7 months, with fiancé Joel Madden.