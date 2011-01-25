Spotted: Naomi Watts and Sasha Catch a Cab

Naomi Watts and son Sasha Pete, 3, attempt to hail a cab on Monday while making their way through chilly New York City.

Taxi, please!

The actress, 42, and fiancé Liev Schreiber recently returned from a trip to her native Australia with Sasha and younger son Kai, 2.

“I love being a mum. I just love it,” Watts says. “It’s the most rewarding thing, but the most challenging thing.”

