Spotted: Naomi Watts and Kai - Slide Show!

Naomi Watts and 2-year-old son Samuel Kai let the afternoon slide right on by during a family outing at the Brentwood Village Farmers' Market on Sunday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:42 PM
Advertisement

They’re taking the plunge!

Naomi Watts and 2-year-old son Samuel Kai let the afternoon slide right on by during a family outing at the Brentwood Village Farmers’ Market on Sunday.

Looks like all that playtime was pretty exhausting — the pair soon plopped down in the grass next to Liev Schreiber and 3½-year-old Sasha!

RELATED: Family Photo: The Watts-Schreibers Peruse the Pier
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com