Spotted: Marcia Cross and Twins' Sunny Stroll
Eden Mahoney pushed a stroller with a baby doll, while twin sister Savannah clutched a drink and giraffe pal while out for a walk with mom Marcia Cross in Brentwood, Calif.
A new member of the Cross-Mahoney family?
The Desperate Housewives star, 48, and her 3½-year-old twin daughters were returning from a trip to the Brentwood Country Mart on Saturday morning.
