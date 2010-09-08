Spotted: Marcia Cross and Twins' Sunny Stroll

Eden Mahoney pushed a stroller with a baby doll, while twin sister Savannah clutched a drink and giraffe pal while out for a walk with mom Marcia Cross in Brentwood, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 12:51 PM
A new member of the Cross-Mahoney family?

The Desperate Housewives star, 48, and her 3½-year-old twin daughters were returning from a trip to the Brentwood Country Mart on Saturday morning.

