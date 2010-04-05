Spotted: Levi McConaughey Soaks Up the Sun

Time for a tan!

While out getting some fresh air in Los Angeles on Thursday, a shirtless Levi McConaughey enjoyed the warm weather as he stopped to investigate some funky flowers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It’s no surprise that the 20-month-old enjoyed his nature walk. According to dad Matthew McConaughey, while 13-week-old daughter Vida is a breeze to care for, he and Camila Alves must always keep their eye on their busy boy!