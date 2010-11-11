Spotted: Kourtney Kardashian's Little Maestro

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:29 PM
His musical career is off to an early start!

Stylish mom Kourtney Kardashian totes bundled up 11-month-old son Mason Dash to music class Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Mason is the only child for Kardashian, 31, and boyfriend Scott Disick, who are currently in the Big Apple filming their reality show.

