Kourtney Kardashian and son Mason Dash step out for a little mommy-and-me time in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.

Spotted: Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Step Out

Finger lickin’ good!

Kourtney Kardashian and son Mason Dash step out for a little mommy-and-me time in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mason, 15 months, is the only child for the reality star and beau Scott Disick.

“He says ‘hug’ now,” Kardashian, 31, shares. “He says it in Spanish and English — abrazo!”