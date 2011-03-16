Spotted: Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Step Out

Kourtney Kardashian and son Mason Dash step out for a little mommy-and-me time in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.

Finger lickin’ good!

Mason, 15 months, is the only child for the reality star and beau Scott Disick.

“He says ‘hug’ now,” Kardashian, 31, shares. “He says it in Spanish and English — abrazo!”

