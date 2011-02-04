Spotted: Kate Hudson and Ryder Take to the Skies

Kate Hudson chats on the phone while escorting son Ryder Russell, 7, through Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:16 PM
Advertisement

London calling!

Kate Hudson chats on the phone while escorting son Ryder Russell, 7, through Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

Rocker beau Matthew Bellamy — the father of the baby the actress expects this July — followed close behind as the trio caught a flight.

“I am 31, I already have one child and have had one divorce…” Hudson said recently. “I just want to be happy.”

RELATED: Why Kate Hudson Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret from Friends

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com