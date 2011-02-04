Kate Hudson chats on the phone while escorting son Ryder Russell, 7, through Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

Spotted: Kate Hudson and Ryder Take to the Skies

London calling!

Kate Hudson chats on the phone while escorting son Ryder Russell, 7, through Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rocker beau Matthew Bellamy — the father of the baby the actress expects this July — followed close behind as the trio caught a flight.

“I am 31, I already have one child and have had one divorce…” Hudson said recently. “I just want to be happy.”