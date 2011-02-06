Spotted: Jon Stewart's Little Speed Racers

Happy birthday Maggie Rose Stewart! Jon Stewart celebrated his daughter's fifth birthday with a spin around the Tomorrowland Indy Speedway on Friday at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. with her and son Nathan Thomas, 6½.

By peoplestaff225
Updated February 06, 2011 02:00 PM
