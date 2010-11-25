Spotted: Jimmie Johnson Celebrates Win with Genevieve

Jimmie Johnson totes daughter Genevieve Marie, 4 months, as he celebrates his fifth consecutive win of the Ford 400 Nascar race at Homestead Miami Speedway Sunday in Homestead, Fla.

Jimmie Johnson totes daughter Genevieve Marie, 4 months, as he celebrates his fifth consecutive Nascar Sprint Cup championship at Homestead Miami Speedway Sunday in Homestead, Fla.

The racer, 35, and wife Chandra welcomed their baby girl this past July.

