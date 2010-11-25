Spotted: Jimmie Johnson Celebrates Win with Genevieve
Jimmie Johnson totes daughter Genevieve Marie, 4 months, as he celebrates his fifth consecutive win of the Ford 400 Nascar race at Homestead Miami Speedway Sunday in Homestead, Fla.
The racer, 35, and wife Chandra welcomed their baby girl this past July.
