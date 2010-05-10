Spotted: Jessica Alba's Little Lunch Date
Back from a family trip to New York City, Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor Marie, 23 months, soaked up the California sunshine while on their way to grab a bite to eat at Urth Café in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
The mother-daughter duo, along with dad Cash Warren, weren’t away from the Hollywood hills for long, but Alba, 29, plans to eventually make a more permanent — and exotic! — move to the South of France.
“My mother-in-law has lived there for more than 20 years, and she has a beautiful setup,” the actress says.