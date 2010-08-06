Spotted: Jessica Alba and Honor's Sunny Smiles

After vacationing in France, Jessica Alba and Honor Marie jump back into their Los Angeles routine on Tuesday with a quick stop off at a Beverly Hills Rite Aid.

By peoplestaff225
December 02, 2020
They’re back!

We wonder if the 2-year-old will keep up her love of folding clothes now that she’s back in the States?

“My cutie pie daughter helping get the laundry off the line,” dad Cash Warren Tweeted during their getaway.

