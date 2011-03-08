Spotted: Jessica Alba and Honor Walk This Way

Honor Marie Warren, 2½, keeps snug and smiley while out for a walk with Jessica Alba in New York City's wintry weather on Friday.

She’s seeing hearts, not stars!

The pregnant actress, 29, says her toddler is developing an early love of books and letters.

“She can identify the letters in her name, so we play little games while we’re reading,” Alba tells PEOPLE.

“I’ll say, ‘Can you find the ‘H’ on the page or the ‘O?’ Her name is the easiest thing for her to identify.”

