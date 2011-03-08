Honor Marie Warren, 2½, keeps snug and smiley while out for a walk with Jessica Alba in New York City's wintry weather on Friday.

Spotted: Jessica Alba and Honor Walk This Way

She’s seeing hearts, not stars!

The pregnant actress, 29, says her toddler is developing an early love of books and letters.

“She can identify the letters in her name, so we play little games while we’re reading,” Alba tells PEOPLE.